

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will announce tens of millions of dollars in funding for municipalities to spend on social services amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has now claimed the lives of six Ontarians, CTV News Toronto has learned.

A source with knowledge of the announcement has said that the province will spend “well over $100-million” with most of that funding being given to municipalities so that they can, in turn, provide direct support to homeless shelters, food banks and other social service organizations during the global pandemic.

The expected announcement comes as anti-poverty advocates in Toronto get ready to hold a news conference on Monday morning where they are expected to call for a “rapid and dramatic” increase in shelter spaces so that social distancing guidelines can be respected.

“This will help them ensure their social programs stay afloat and they can dedicate resources to combating the spread of COVID-19 in their social programs,” the source told CTV News Toronto.

Anti-poverty advocates have previously expressed concern about the closure of some facilities, like libraries and community centres, that provide important services to the homeless.

Food banks have also reported empty shelves amid a time of increased demand and declining donations.

Ford’s announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello