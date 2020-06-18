

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is expected to detail an enhanced COVID-19 case and contact management strategy during his daily briefing at Queen’s Park this afternoon.

The briefing comes as more parts of the province get set to enter Stage Two of Ontario’s reopening plan on Friday, which allows restaurant patios, shopping malls, hair salons, and a number of other businesses to reopen.

Toronto will remain in Stage One for now, as will Peel Region and Windsor-Essex Region.

Ford, however, has suggested that the areas could enter the second stage as soon as next Friday.

On Wednesday, 81 per cent of the new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario were reported in the three regions being held back.

“For the regions still staying in Stage 1, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, we ask you please be patient because we can't let our guard down,” Ford said earlier this week.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for today’s briefing.

It is set for 1 p.m.