Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more information today about whether restrictions will be eased in the province’s COVID-19 hot spots next weekend.

Ford, who will be speaking at Queen’s Park this afternoon, met with members of his cabinet on Monday to look over a propsosal from public health officials on how restrictions could be eased in regions that were previously reverted back to a modified version of Stage 2, including Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa.

On Oct. 10, gyms and movie theatres were closed and indoor dining was halted in the three regions for 28 days in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

That 28-day period expires on Saturday and the premier has said his health table will be looking at how these businesses could reopen safely as early as next weekend.

York Region has also been placed in a modified version of Stage 2 but the 28-day period for that region is in effect until Nov. 16.

Sources have also confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the province also plans to unveil a new tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday that will give regions clear criteria for when to implement lockdowns and closures.

The new system, sources said, will help business owners and local public health units better predict when more restrictions may be coming.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, and Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, for today’s news conference, which will begin at 1 p.m.