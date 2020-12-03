Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon as residents in the GTA wait to learn if more regions will be placed in lockdown.

The premier has not said if he plans to move more regions from the red zone to the grey “lockdown” category of its colour-coded reopening framework but one critical care doctor told CP24 earlier this week that there are some troubling trends emerging in both the regions of York and Halton.

Dr. Michael Warner, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, said Tuesday that about 24 per cent of all intensive care patients in both regions are infected with COVID-19.

"I can foresee both regions moving to lockdown, granted public health has to look at other criteria such as case rates per 100,000, whether the public health system is over capacity, and the overall per cent positivity. But I think the situation will likely worsen in York and Halton Region over the next few weeks."

Both Toronto and Peel Region were placed in a 28-day lockdown on Nov. 23.

Under the lockdown, restaurants can only open for takeout and delivery and non-essential businesses are limited to delivery and curbside pickup. Gyms, movie theatres, hair salons, and casinos all remain closed.

Throughout the month of November, Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region have continued to report the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the province.

York Region’s cases per 100,000 is now 109 per week, a figure that is actually slightly higher than the number of cases per 100,000 in Toronto when the city entered the lockdown last month.

The seven-day average of new infections reported in York Region each day now stands at 173.

In Halton Region, the cases per 100,000 per week is significantly lower at 71.47 and the rolling seven-day average of new cases each day is 56.

The premier will be joined by the province’s health minister, finance minister, and the minister for seniors and accessibility at today’s news conference, which will begin at 1 p.m.

The announcement will be streamed live on CP24.