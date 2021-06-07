Ontario is “actively considering” increasing vaccine allocations to hot spot regions like Peel as it accelerates the administration of second doses, Health Minister Christine Elliott tells CP24.

The Ford government allocated 50 per cent of all vaccine doses to hot spot postal codes for a two-week period in May, following repeated calls from members of its Science Advisory Table to prioritize regions with higher case counts.

The province, however, has since returned to a per capita allocation formula which has put all 34 of Ontario’s public health units on equal footing when it comes to how many vaccine doses they receive, regardless of the epidemiological picture locally.

On Monday, CP24 asked Elliott whether the Ford government would consider returning to a strategy which would prioritize some hot spot regions and she said that it is in fact something that is being considered.

Her comments come after the mayors and chairs from the 11 largest municipal governments in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area call on the Ford governemt “to give consideration to the allocation of extra vaccine supply to hot spot areas” in order to “better equip the province as whole to contain the Delta variant in areas of greatest risk.”

“Our plan right now is to continue allocating the doses based on age, risk and population, which is what we're doing equally across the 34 Public Health Unit regions but we are also working with the local medical officers of health and with our medical experts to determine whether we need to have extra vaccines allocated to hotspot areas,” Elliott told CP24. “That is something that is being actively considered.”

There have been increasing calls to ramp up vaccine supply to hot spot communities as the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, starts to take hold.

Some research has suggested that just one dose of COVID-19 vaccine may only be 33 per cent effective against the new variant and has put pressure on officials to accelerate the administration of second doses, particularly in regions where the strain is more prevalent.

“Stay tuned. We’re going to see a shift at some point, I can’t give you a date or time, but we will see some priority allocation to hot spot areas for second doses,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who is a member of Ontario’s vaccine task force, told CP24 on Monday morning. “That’s inevitable, we know that’s going to happen.”

Ontario’s science table estimates that 27 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases involve the Delta variant and in Peel officials have said that they expect the more infectious strain to become dominant within one month.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello