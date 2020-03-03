

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government is backing away from its moves to increase high school class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce will say Tuesday.

CTV News Toronto has learned the Ford government will now offer to keep average high school class sizes at 23 pupils, only a tenth of one per cent higher than they were this year, and allow parents to opt their children out of any e-learning at the high school level, effectively making it optional.

"This means there are effectively no changes to classroom sizes in high schools this year," Lecce said Tuesday.

Lecce is still pushing to increase average elementary school class sizes up slightly, by one student in grades four to eight.

The government is also pushing teachers to accept a one per cent wage increase, below the average rate of inflation in the province.

This is the second time the Ford government has softened its demands in the face of stern and sustained opposition by all four major public teacher unions.

"The ball is in their court now," Lecce said. "We have been negotiating for hundreds and hundreds of days, at an impasse."

They earlier shrunk their proposal for mandatory e-learning in half and reduced the class size increases they were seeking.

