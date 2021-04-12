The Ford government is considering keeping all schools across the province closed to in-person learning after the end of the April Break, sources say.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that cabinet will meet Monday to discuss whether to close all remaining schools due to rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts have that have set and broke records multiple times in the past week.

Since late February, schools in the province have been tied to between 9 and 11 per cent of all known active cases of coronavirus at any one time.

Twenty-seven per cent of all schools currently have at least one active case among students and staff as of Monday, even with more than 1,000 schools already shut down.

Early last week, medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel and the Guelph area ordered all schools to close because of recent case growth, and a belief they could no longer quickly trace and test to isolate cases in school settings.

Just yesterday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce wrote in a letter to parents that he wanted schools to remain open during the provincial stay-at-home order “except in those regions where local public health units have directed schools in their areas to pivot to online learning.”

Premier Doug Ford, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are scheduled to speak about the decision at a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.\

--With files from Cristina Tenaglia and Colin D'Mello.