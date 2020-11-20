Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 today amid growing speculation that hard-hit areas like Toronto and Peel could be placed under something resembling a lockdown.

Ford’s cabinet held a virtual call on Thursday night to consider new recommendations from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and were expected to resume their discussions this morning in the lead up to a 3:30 p.m. announcement at Queen’s Park.

CTV News Toronto has learned that they are considering moving Toronto and Peel Region into the grey “lockdown” tier in the province’s colour-coded framework for COVID-19 restrictions, though it remains unclear what that might entail. They are also considering designating Durham and Waterloo as red zones, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

The network has also confirmed that the Progressive Conservative government will be doubling the funding set aside for businesses that are required to closer or significantly restrict services due to enhance public health measures from $300 million to $600 million.

“We will make an announcement today at 3:30 p.m. As I have always said right from the beginning of this pandemic I will never hesitate to make a decision, a tough decision, to make sure we protect the health and safety of every single Ontarian,” Ford said at Queen’s Park on Friday morning. “Folks, we are going to get through this. We have had a few bumps in the road throughout this pandemic but we will get through this and we will get back on our feet.”

Peel Region currently has a weekly incidence rate that is more than four times the province’s threshold for moving regions into the red zone while Toronto’s is two-and-a-half times that threshold.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU also crossed the 150 line on Thursday, which is the point at which it will become more difficult to carry out elective surgeries and procedures according to officials.

“I think we are going to see a major pivot. It is really hard to know exactly what they are going to call for but I wouldn’t be surprised if some places move into what we would call the grey zone and there may be a lockdown or whatever word you want to call it,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch told CP24 on Friday morning. “I don’t know how they are going to brand it for lack of a better word but I think we will see additional restrictions, people likely staying home from work, essential services will be further restricted. Whatever we have now I think there is going to be more.”

Ford has called the rise in COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Peel and York “extremely troubling” and has warned repeatedly this week that “tough” news measures could be coming

While he has said that his government will only close schools “as a last resort” it is possible that they could order the closure of some non-essential businesses, as was done in Manitoba last week.

In an interview with CP24 earlier on Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that city officials submitted “quite an extensive series of proposals” to their provincial counterparts for consideration and “won’t hesitate to take additional actions” if what is announced today doesn’t go far enough.

“Our medical officer of health has provided me with enough evidence of the spread of the virus into long-term care, the strain on the healthcare system increasing and other projections that are being done that I believe more measures should be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials in York Region have pleaded with Ford not to place them in a lockdown.

In a letter sent to his office on Thursday, York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson and York Region Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji said that the region's three hospitals continue to manage COVID-19 patients and "have not seen evidence of capacity strains."

They said that residents and business alike are also abiding by the public health measures on the whole.

“One of the reasons we asked not to be in the lockdown area was that we went into the red area just on Monday. So we have seen these type of measures actually start to bring down cases and we believe that will happen again,” Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti told CP24 on Friday. “We want another week or so to continue to monitoring it.”

The Ford government announced earlier on Friday that all emergency orders currently in force under the Reopening Ontario Act will be extended until Dec. 21.

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams will be on hand for today's announcement, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

CP24 and CP24.com will broadcast it live.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello