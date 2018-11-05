

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





The Premier’s Office issued a statement Monday about two high-profile departures from its government last week which, CTV News Toronto has confirmed, were prompted by allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

“Jim Wilson is no longer a Minister of the Government, nor is he a member of the PC Caucus. He has entered a treatment facility to deal with addiction issues,” the statement read.

It continued: “Andrew Kimber resigned from the Premier’s office.”

Wilson’s resignation was announced publically on Friday evening, in a terse statement issued by the Premier’s Office, but Kimber’s resignation was not acknowledged until Monday. He was Premier Doug Ford’s executive director of issues management and legislative affairs.

CTV News Toronto has confirmed both men left their posts on Friday, after separate allegations were made relating to inappropriate sexual behavior.

Ford’s team would not comment on the specific accusations.

“As a matter of policy, we don't comment on specific details of internal staffing matters,” the statement read.

“Generally speaking, if allegations are brought forward to senior staff of the Government or the PC Caucus, a process is activated immediately and we provide staff with support and reassurance of their right to work in an environment that is free of harassment.”

Lisa MacLeod, the minister responsible for women's issues, echoed the premier’s comments when asked about the resignations during a news conference in Ottawa.

“In both instances that were revealed today, third-party investigations started to take place immediately,” she told reporters.

The opposition has demanded more answers on Wilson’s resignation, which prompted a cabinet shuffle on Monday.

“It really is incumbent upon Mr. Ford to come out and share this news, help clarify what is happening,” NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh said.

“I would just like to defer to him (Ford) to clarify why this has happened, and why he has accepted the resignation of Mr. Wilson, not just from cabinet, but also from caucus, is a huge concern for us.”

None of the allegations has been tested in court.