The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.

Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Vaughan and Brampton are among the 26 municipalities that will be granted more power. A full list of the municipalities impacted is provided below.

Housing Minister Steve Clark said the expansion will take place on July 1.

“It's all around ensuring that those mayors have the tools to ensure that they meet their obligations,” Clark said, specifically pointing to the province’s target of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, on Friday morning after a meeting with Ontario’s Big City Mayors.

The legislation will give mayors veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities.

Typically, the city council needs a majority vote.

Toronto and Ottawa were given strong mayor powers as part of Bill 39, also known as the Better Municipal Governance Act, late last year.

At the time, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was planning to expand the powers to more municipalities.

Three of Ontario's Big City Mayors were not included in the expansion: Chatham-Kent, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. Newmarket was also excluded.

“We will reach out to them today with a letter and start a conversation about creating housing pledges,” Clark said.

Here is the list of municipalities getting strong mayor powers:

1. Ajax

2. Barrie

3. Brampton

4. Brantford

5. Burlington

6. Caledon

7. Cambridge

8. Clarington

9. Guelph

10. Hamilton

11. Kingston

12. Kitchener

13. London

14. Markham

15. Milton

16. Mississauga

17. Niagara Falls

18. Oakville

19. Oshawa

20. Pickering

21. Richmond Hill

22. St. Catharines

23. Vaughan

24. Waterloo

25. Whitby

26. Windsor