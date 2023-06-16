Ford government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more municipalities
Share:
Published Friday, June 16, 2023 9:02AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2023 11:15AM EDT
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Vaughan and Brampton are among the 26 municipalities that will be granted more power. A full list of the municipalities impacted is provided below.
Housing Minister Steve Clark said the expansion will take place on July 1.
“It's all around ensuring that those mayors have the tools to ensure that they meet their obligations,” Clark said, specifically pointing to the province’s target of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, on Friday morning after a meeting with Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
The legislation will give mayors veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities.
Typically, the city council needs a majority vote.
Toronto and Ottawa were given strong mayor powers as part of Bill 39, also known as the Better Municipal Governance Act, late last year.
At the time, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was planning to expand the powers to more municipalities.
Three of Ontario's Big City Mayors were not included in the expansion: Chatham-Kent, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. Newmarket was also excluded.
“We will reach out to them today with a letter and start a conversation about creating housing pledges,” Clark said.
Here is the list of municipalities getting strong mayor powers:
1. Ajax
2. Barrie
3. Brampton
4. Brantford
5. Burlington
6. Caledon
7. Cambridge
8. Clarington
9. Guelph
10. Hamilton
11. Kingston
12. Kitchener
13. London
14. Markham
15. Milton
16. Mississauga
17. Niagara Falls
18. Oakville
19. Oshawa
20. Pickering
21. Richmond Hill
22. St. Catharines
23. Vaughan
24. Waterloo
25. Whitby
26. Windsor