

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario government has ordered more than five million doses of the flu vaccine as part of a new plan to protect the healthcare system from a possible increase in hospitalizations related to a second wave of COVID-19 that Premier Doug Ford now says will “come at us harder than the last one.”

Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, noting that it is the “first pillar” of a six-part plan to respond to the second wave of the pandemic with more announcements to come this week.

Opposition parties have repeatedly criticized Ford for not releasing that plan sooner amid a steady increase in COVID-19 infections but on Tuesday he defended the delay and said that his government has “been working around the clock all summer long” to prepare for a possible resurgence of the virus.

“This is a massive, massive plan, it is jammed with items and if we laid it all down at once the message isn’t going to get out to the people,” he said in explaining the decision to release the plan on a piecemeal basis. “If we just rolled it all out it wouldn’t be absorbed by the people out there.”

5.1 million doses

Ford said that his government will be spending $70 million on its flu vaccination program this year with the expectation that it will be the “the largest and most comprehensive in Canada’s history.”

As part of that plan, the province has ordered 5.1 million flu vaccine doses, which represents a 16 per cent increase on the 4.4 million doses it ordered last year.

It will also set aside $26.5 million to purchase additional flu vaccine doses if required and for the first time will make high-dose vaccines for seniors available at select pharmacies, so that they can be more easily accessed.

“Never before have the flu shots been so critical. Someone has a runny nose or maybe your kids have a runny nose and right away it is going to backlog the system again. It is just better if we take the flu shots,” Ford said.

The Ministry of Health says there were 5,719 flu-related hospitalizations in Ontario last year and 280 flu-related deaths.

Speaking with reporters alongside Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliot said that the flu season does “present a new challenge” to the province as it responds to additional waves of COVID-19 but she said that if more Ontarians get a flu shot this year it will help free up hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“The flu shot provides the best defence and has proven to reduce emergency department visits and wait times, helping to preserve hospital capacity for any surges in COVID-19 patients,” she said.

Elliott said that the province will begin prioritizing early distribution of the flu shot to vulnerable populations in long-term care homes, hospitals and retirement homes in the last week of September. The flu shot will then be made available to the general public sometime in early October.