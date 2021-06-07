Ontario is considering increasing vaccine allocations to hot spot regions like Peel as it accelerates the administration of second doses, Health Minister Christine Elliott tells CTV News Toronto.

The Ford government allocated 50 per cent of all vaccine doses to hot spot postal codes for a two-week period in May, following repeated calls from members of its Science Advisory Table to prioritize regions with higher case counts.

The province, however, has since returned to a per capita allocation formula which has put all 34 of Ontario’s public health units on equal footing when it comes to how many vaccine doses they receive, regardless of the epidemiological picture locally.

On Monday, CTV News Toronto asked Elliott whether the Ford government would consider returning to a strategy which would prioritize some hot spot regions and she said that it is in fact something that is being considered “right now.”

Her comments come after Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who is a member of Ontario’s vaccine task force, told CP24 that an allocation strategy that prioritizes hot spots for second doses is likely “inevitable” at this point.

“Stay tuned. We’re going to see a shift at some point, I can’t give you a date or time, but we will see some priority allocation to hot spot areas for second doses,” Bogoch said. “That’s inevitable, we know that’s going to happen.”

There have been increasing calls to ramp up vaccine supply to hot spot communities as the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, starts to take hold.

Some research has suggested that just one dose of COVID-19 vaccine may only be 33 per cent effective against the new variant and has put pressure on officials to accelerate the administration of second doses, particularly in regions where the strain is more prevalent.

“Science is clear that with the new variant, the new Delta variant growing, we need to move quickly to two doses for maximum protection,” Bogoch told CP24 on Monday morning. “I understand that these analyses from our science table partners are preliminary, but there is discussion underway to see what it would mean in terms of accelerating second doses in regions such as Peel where the Delta variant is becoming increasingly predominant.”

Ontario’s science table estimates that 27 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases involve the Delta variant and in Peel officials have said that they expect the more infectious strain to become dominant within one month.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello