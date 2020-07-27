Ontario's beleaguered cities and transit agencies will get close to $4 billion in provincial and federal help as they struggle to balance their budgets in time for fall, Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet said Monday.

"My friends, our municipalities have been hit hard by COVID-19, they've been on the front lines, the financial impact has been massive," Ford said. "They needed our help and we promised we would be there so today I am here to announce that we are providing up to $4 billion through the Safe Restart Agreement to Ontario municipalities."

The province was earmarked approximately $7 billion as part of the feds' Safe Restart Agreement. The rest of Canada combined is set to receive $12 billion.

About $1.77 billion of the federal money will go to cities and their transit agencies, along with $2.2 billion more from the province.

It's not yet clear how the other $5.2 billion from Ottawa will be spent.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said most transit agencies in Ontario saw ridership drop by 90 per cent, with additional costly needs such as disinfection cropping up virtually overnight.

Toronto has said it needs $1.35 billion urgently to avoid drastic tax increases and service cuts.

Mississauga has said it will need $90 million in operating funding assistance, while Ottawa said it will need $190 million.

A statement jointly issued by the mayors of the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton said they welcomed the funds.

"This is a very positive sign and the Mayors and Chairs look forward to receiving more details about how this substantial and much-needed funding will be allocated so that we can fully understand how it will help address our requirements."