The Ford government is considering reducing the number of stations that will be built as part of a planned extension of the Yonge subway line into Richmond Hill and move a portion of the route above ground.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed to CP24 on Thursday morning that the provincial transit agency has prepared an initial business case that outlines the changes to the 7.4 kilometre line.

The Globe and Mail is reporting that the 152-page document suggests that the project needs to be scaled back considerably to be completed within budget.

The newspaper says that Metrolinx’s preferred option would reduce the number of stations from six to four and have the route run above ground along an existing freight corridor from just south of Highway 7.

It is not immediately clear which stations would be cut as part of the revised plan but the business case suggests that only one of the three underground stations planned for Cummer Avenue, Clark Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard can be accommodated within the current budget, according to the Globe.

The other planned stations – an underground one at Steeles Avenue and surface level ones at Highway 7 and High Tech Road – would proceed under the plan.

The cost of the three-station subway extension is pegged at $4.4 billion to $5.1 billion with the fourth station costing an additional $500 million.

The Ford government only signed an agreement with York Region to move forward with the long-discussed subway extension last May.

At the time, Premier Doug Ford said that the province expected the federal government to contribute 40 per cent of the estimated $5.6 billion price tag associated with the project.

That funding, however, has not yet been formally conveyed.

“They’ve been great so far but every single week this conversation comes up about infrastructure. We’re putting our fair share in and we really hope that the federal government would put their 40 per cent in,” Ford said at the time.

