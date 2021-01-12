The Ford government will enact stricter coronavirus lockdown measures today that may include a second province-wide state of emergency, as it releases new modelling showing severe healthcare system strain is likely on the current path.

The projections come as hospitalizations due to the pandemic have increased by roughly 50 per cent in the past two weeks, with daily deaths and cases hitting record levels in the past week.

The previous model released in late December rightly predicted the province would generate around 4,000 cases per day by Jan. 10, provided cases increased by an average of three per cent per day.

That same model predicted nearly 6,000 cases per day by the end of the month.

It also called for 600 ICU beds to be filled by COVID-19 patients by the end of January; a threshold some doctors have told CP24 would lead to rationing of intense medical care in some parts of the province.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford told the public the updated projections would “make you fall off your chair.”

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table led by University of Toronto epidemiologist Dr. Adalsteinn Brown will release the new projections at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A renewed emergency order would give Ford the power to close more businesses, prohibit events and gatherings and legally compel people to remain at home.

It would also allow the government to redeploy staff in the healthcare system at a moment’s notice.

Other measures considered by cabinet include lowering the limit for outdoor gatherings from 10 people to five; limiting permitted hours for shopping to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., limiting office spaces to either no workers or only essential workers and further restrictions on the construction industry, government sources said.

The existing rules for health care services, dental offices, physiotherapy and chiropractors would remain the same, sources with direct knowledge of the recommendations say.

A curfew for the public throughout the province was rejected.

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Brown will announce the new measures at Queen's Park at 1 p.m.

CP24 will broadcast the announcement live.