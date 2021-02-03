

The Canadian Press





Ontario will announce today whether schools in regions hardest hit by COVID-19 can reopen next week for in-person learning.

The decision will follow a recommendation from the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says parents need to know if schools will reopen for in-person learning so they have time to prepare.

The province has previously said that schools in five COVID-19 hot spots as well as several other regions would reopen for in-person learning by Feb. 10.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The province has since taken a staggered approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting first with Northern Ontario and rural schools where case rates are lower.