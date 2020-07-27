Ford government to make announcement on Monday afternoon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen in this photo taken at Queen's Park. (The Canadian Press)
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 7:51AM EDT
The Ford government may shed light on Monday on where the $7 billion in federal relief money will be going.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.
Cities, and specifically their transit agencies, have been hard hit by the pandemic.
Toronto has said it needs $1.35 billion urgently to avoid drastic tax increases and service cuts.
The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park and will be broadcast live on CP24.com.