The Ford government may shed light on Monday on where the $7 billion in federal relief money will be going.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.

Cities, and specifically their transit agencies, have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Toronto has said it needs $1.35 billion urgently to avoid drastic tax increases and service cuts.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park and will be broadcast live on CP24.com.