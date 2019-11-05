

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government is set to release an updated figure for this year’s deficit in its fall economic statement on Wednesday.

The latest statement of public accounts put the 2018-2019 deficit at $7.4 billion, down from a high of $15 billion when the Ford government took office in June 2018.

The 2019-2020 deficit was projected earlier this year to be $10.3 billion.

There has been much dispute about the deficit number since the Ford government took office, with the opposition Liberals and NDP accusing the PCs of employing different accounting methods to artificially inflate the deficit.

The Ontario PC’s used last year’s statement to end rent controls for newly available units, consolidate and fire several provincial watchdogs and cut income taxes for minimum wage workers.

They also reformed political fundraising laws and increased the hours at most LCBO outlets.

This year’s statement is likely to contain a lower-than-$10.3 billion figure for the deficit, as recent Statistics Canada reports indicate Ontario is leading the nation in job growth.

Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Ontario's debt in Dec. 2018, from Aa2 to Aa3.

The document will be made public sometime around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.