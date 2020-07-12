The Ford government will announce its plans for its third and final stage of reopening the Ontario economy at a news conference on Monday.

“I can confirm details about Stage 3 will be announced tomorrow,” Premier Doug Ford’s spokesperson Ivana Yelich told CTV News Toronto.

Ontario entered Stage 1 in late May and Stage 2 in a managed, phased effort through June and early July.

Stage 3 will follow the same staggered, phased approach, sources told CTV News Toronto.

Stage 3 could involve the resumption of activities such as indoor dining, bars, movie theatres and gyms.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said last week that Stage 3 will also involve the reopening of all playground equipment across the province.

The province’s previous reopening framework document also said Stage 3 could involve the reopening of casinos, amusement and waterparks, and certain indoor sports and related practice sessions.

Ontario's recent COVID-19 case growth has been encouraging, with daily case growth in the low 100s most days and close to 90 per cent of all lab-confirmed infections now considered resolved.