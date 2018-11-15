

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government will release its first accounting of Ontario’s finances since taking office at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon.

Premier Ford and Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will table Ontario’s fall economic statement in the legislature at about 1:15 p.m., where they will say how much the deficit for this year will be and how much has public money been saved with their first series of cutbacks.

Since taking office in June, Ford has cancelled capital funding for three university campuses across the GTA, totaling more than $300 million. They also held back $100 million in funding for public school repairs.

Also cut was the previous Wynne government’s basic income pilot program, the Cap and Trade emissions reduction program and all provincial government hiring was frozen.

The PCs also means-tested the previous government’s pharmacare program, meaning seniors, children and youth under the age of 25 will only receive free prescription medication if they have no other coverage.

Ford was elected on a platform of finding billions of dollars in efficiencies and offering corporate and personal income tax breaks, without laying off civil servants.

The economic statement will also detail any changes in provincial tax revenue and expenses since the last budget was released in March.