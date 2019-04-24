

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government is proposing to end OHIP coverage for Ontarians when they travel outside of Canada, saying most tourists buy private health insurance for trips anyways.

According to a proposed amendment to the Health Insurance Act made public on Wednesday, the PCs want to end the Out of Country Travellers Program run by OHIP.

The program covered sudden emergency medical expenses provided the condition was unexpected and arose while a patient was outside of Canada, to the tune of $400 per day for intensive care in hospital, $200 per day for lower levels of care and $50 per day for outpatient services.

The Ford government says those reimbursed under the program received five per cent of their total medical costs on average, and OHIP itself believes 90 per cent of travellers who fall ill abroad already purchase travel medical insurance.

“Ontarians who decide to travel outside of Canada may continue to seek the best, most comprehensive coverage from travel insurance companies who already cover 94% of reimbursement for eligible costs related to emergency care services out of country,” the notice of amendment states “This proposal does not affect current publicly funded health care coverage for Ontarians travelling in other parts of Canada.”

The proposed change would take effect on Oct. 1, 2019.

The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care says the change will result in “a small increase” to travel insurance premiums charged to travellers and some “one-time transitional costs.”

Members of the public who wish to comment on the amendment have six days —until April 30 — to do so.