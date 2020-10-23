Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the ministers for health and social services will make an announcement in Picton on Friday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Children, Community and Social Services Minister Todd Smith.

On Thursday, Ford expressed support for an Alberta program that would allow some incoming travellers to reduce the time they spend in mandatory quarantine upon arrival if they agree to take a COVID-19 rapid test.

He also said he was “super concerned” that the test positivity rate in Toronto has reached 4.4 per cent, almost double the level the province cites as its “high alert” threshold.

The premier also continued to field questions about whether his ties to radical evangelical preacher and social conservative activist Charles McVety had anything to do with McVety’s Canada Christian College getting the ability to call itself a university and grant bachelor’s degrees as part of a clause in his government’s new omnibus legislation.

Ford said the college will be assessed independently and he will not play any role in the process.

Ford is scheduled to speak in Picton at 1 p.m.

The announcement will be broadcast live on CP24 and CP24.com.