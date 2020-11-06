Ontario Premier Doug Ford will speak in Ottawa on Friday, after a busy week where his government released a new framework to govern the stages of COVID-19 restrictions across the province and its first full budget of the pandemic era.

Ford will be with Heritage, Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod at the Canadian War Museum to make an announcement on Friday morning.

Later, he will join Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips for an announcement at Ottawa’s Civic Hospital.

CP24.com will broadcast that announcement live at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Ford unveiled a 2020 budget with a $38.5 billion deficit and nearly $100 billion of borrowing planned over the next three years.

The blueprint enacts more business tax cuts this year, along with a new home renovation tax credit for seniors and new cash handouts to parents of young children.

Earlier in the week, the government released a new colour-coded, five-tiered plan for future coronavirus restrictions, which some epidemiologists criticized for having too high a threshold for future lockdowns.

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer replied to the criticism saying the new framework was about balancing the impact of the virus with the social, economic and mental health impact of lockdowns instituted to stop its spread.