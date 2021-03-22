Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his health and finance ministers are set to speak about coronavirus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, two days before they release a 2021 budget.

On Friday, the province signalled that it would lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all those 75 and older, starting today.

They also announced that areas covered by the orange and red zones of their coronavirus reopening framework would be allowed significantly higher capacity for indoor dining.

It was a move one Toronto epidemiologist said over the weekend amounted to “asking to be clobbered” by the mounting spread of coronavirus in the last few weeks.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has increased approximately 53 per cent in the last two and a half weeks.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, who tables his first budget as minister on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m.

