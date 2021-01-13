Premier Doug Ford and the chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force will be providing an update today on the province’s vaccination program one day after the premier issued a stay-at-home order and a second state of emergency to slow widespread community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Ford announced the restrictions following stark new projections by the province’s modelling table, which predicted Tuesday that without a “significant reductions in contacts,” Ontario’s health system will be “overwhelmed” and deaths will surpass the first wave of the pandemic “before a vaccine has time to take effect.”

The new public health measures, which include slightly reducing operating hours for some non-essential businesses and extending mandatory online learning for students in the province’s hot spots, come into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in place for 28 days.

The provincial government has also reduced the number of people who can gather outdoors from 10 to five.

As part of the stay-at-home order, Ontario residents must only go outside for essential purposes, including accessing health care, getting groceries, and getting exercise.

The Ford government has stated that police and bylaw officers will have the authority to ticket people for not following the stay-at-home order, however it remains unclear how enforceable the order will actually be.

Today’s announcement comes as vaccination sites across the province, including Toronto’s University Health Network, reported a vaccine shortage last week, forcing some sites to cancel appointments over the weekend.

“We're going to be stopping-starting for a few weeks because the vaccine allocations are still very small,” Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s vaccine task force, told CP24 last week.

The province previously received roughly 95,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and another 50,000 more doses were expected last week. Ontario expects to receive 80,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine every week for the rest of January.

Approximately 53,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine were transferred to the province during the week of Dec. 28 and another 56,000 were expected to arrive last week.

Hillier, Ford, and Health Minister Christine Elliott will provide more details about the vaccine rollout at a news conference today at 1 p.m.