

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A downtown mosque has been targeted by vandals for the sixth time in three months.

Police say that they were called to the Adelaide Street location of Masjid Toronto just after 11 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a broken window.

According to a press release issued by the Muslim Association of Canada, the incident is just the latest in a recent series of “vandalism attacks and acts of hate” towards the mosque.

Since June, they say that there have been a combined six incidents at the Adelaide and Dundas Street locations of Masjid Toronto. Those incidents, they say, have ranged from break-in attempts to broken windows and racist graffiti that was scrawled on the walls and windows of the mosque.

“The broken windows from the last incident were just fixed and now they are again to be repaired for the third time in a 21-day period,” the release notes. “These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action.”

Police did make an arrest in connection with one of the six incidents at Masjid Toronto but continue to investigate the others.

In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said that he was “horrified” to learn of the latest incident at the mosque, noting that the attacks “must end.”

“There’s no place for these disgusting actions and behaviour,” he said. “We will find who is responsible and get justice for all those affected. We stand with your community.”

Police tell CP24 that none of the incidents at Masjid Toronto have been deemed to be hate-motivated at this time.

The Muslim Association of Canada, however, said in its release that it “remains concerned that mischief is not the intention of these attacks.”

The city councillor for the area, Kristyn Wong-Tam, also released a statement on Monday noting that she has been “angered and saddened” by the vandalism, which she said amounted to “Islamaphobic atcts against Masjid Toronto.”

“We must stand together against all forms of racism and bigotry,” she said.