Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto this afternoon alongside Ontario’s minister of Colleges and Universities.

The premier has been providing an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a daily news conference at Queen’s Park and on Wednesday, he announced that the province is recommending all members of the public wear a face covering while riding public transit.

Details of Thursday’s announcement have not been provided but Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ross Romano, Ontario’s minister of Colleges and Universities.

Earlier this week, Ontario entered into the first stage of the province’s plan to reopen businesses and facilities closed to slow the spread of the virus.

Retail stores with a street entrance that adhere to strict public health measures have been permitted to reopen to customers for the first time in months.

The partial reopening of the province comes as Ontario saw a slight spike in new COVID-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday.

Ontario, which has once again fallen behind with testing in recent days, reported 390 new cases of the virus on Tuesday and 427 new cases on Monday.

Today’s news conference is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.