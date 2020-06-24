Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the province’s top doctor, the chief coroner, and the minister of labour at his daily COVID-19 announcement in Toronto today.

Ford, who has been providing an update on the province’s response to the pandemic at Queen’s Park each day, will speak to reporters today alongside Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, Health

Minister Christine Elliott, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief coroner.

Today’s news conference comes as the city of Toronto and Peel Region officially enter Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Many additional facilities and businesses in the two regions can now open their doors to customers for the first time in months, including restaurant patios, hair salons, and public pools.

Windsor-Essex is the only region in the province that has not been given the green light to move to Stage 2 due to an ongoing outbreak of the virus among migrant farm workers in the area.

On Tuesday, Ford said he would be providing more details today on a plan to protect farm workers and “get the Windsor region on track to join the rest of the province in Stage 2.”

“We are doing everything we can right now to help you and I'm 100 per cent behind our farmers and I will always have your backs. But, I need your help as well,” Ford said on Tuesday.

“We have to make sure that testing is available to our farmers and to the workers. That's our best defense right now. So, I will say this again, if you're working on a farm and you're worried about COVID-19, please go get tested.”

Today’s news conference will be held at 1 p.m.