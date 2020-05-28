Premier Doug Ford and Ontario’s minister of long-term care will be making another announcement at Queen’s Park today one day after confirming that the province will take over a number of long-term care facilities that were the subject of a damning report by the Canadian military.

Ford announced Wednesday that the province will take control of four of the five long-term care homes listed in a recently released report by the Canadian Armed Forces that detailed alarming conditions at the facilities, including infrequent and improper cleaning, improper feeding that may have contributed to at least one death, a lack of infection control.

The province had already taken over two long-term care homes in the province due to “concerns” over their operations and the additional facilities that will now be run by the provincial government include Eatonville Care in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York, Altamount Care in Scarborough, Orchard Villa in Pickering, and Camilla Care in Mississauga.

Earlier this week, Ford called the military report “horrific” and “heartbreaking.”

He said Wednesday that the province is “fully prepared” to take over more long-term care facilities if necessary.

The premier has also vowed to carry out “rigorous inspections” at the five homes as well as 13 other facilities that are “facing the greatest challenges” managing the outbreak.

Today’s announcement will be held at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.