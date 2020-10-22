

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and three ministers responsible for transportation, housing, municipal affairs and GTA transit projects are set to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark and Associate Minister for GTA Transit Kinga Surma will join Ford for the announcement at Queen’s Park.

In July, officials announced they had issued requests for proposals to construct the Ontario Line, a new above-and-below ground light rail line that would link Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park with East York and Leslieville, taking commuters all the way through downtown and taking pressure off the existing subway Lines 1 and 2.

The Ford government says the new 15.6 kilometre line can be complete by 2027.

The announcement gets underway at 1:45 p.m.

