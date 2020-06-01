Ford, Ontario's energy minister to make announcement at Queen's Park
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during his daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ontario is extending its COVID-19 residential electricity rate relief for another five months, but the fixed price will be going up by nearly three cents per kilowatt hour.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 8:18AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement at Queen’s Park today alongside Ontario’s minister of energy.
Details of the announcement have not been released but during his daily COVID-19 update, Ford will be joined by Energy Minister Greg Rickford, Bill Walker, the associate minister of energy, and Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott.
The announcement comes after the province announced a new fixed hydro price in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the weekend, the province introduced a new “COVID-19 recovery rate” of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour at all times of the day.
The fixed rate will in remain in effect until Oct. 31.
Today’s announcement is expected to begin at 1 p.m.