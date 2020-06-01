Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement at Queen’s Park today alongside Ontario’s minister of energy.

Details of the announcement have not been released but during his daily COVID-19 update, Ford will be joined by Energy Minister Greg Rickford, Bill Walker, the associate minister of energy, and Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The announcement comes after the province announced a new fixed hydro price in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the province introduced a new “COVID-19 recovery rate” of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour at all times of the day.

The fixed rate will in remain in effect until Oct. 31.

Today’s announcement is expected to begin at 1 p.m.