

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government is preparing to recall the legislature over Christmas in order to prevent a strike by unionized workers at Ontario Power Generation, which controls approximately half of the province’s generation capacity, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Members of the Power Workers’ Union (PWU) have been working without a contract since March 31 and recently rejected what Ontario Power Generation (OPG) deemed as a final offer.

On Thursday night, Energy Minister Greg Rickford and Labour Minister Laurie Scott issued a joint statement indicating their willingness to take steps to avoid a strike.

“OPG produces approximately 50 per cent of Ontario's electricity that families, businesses and industry rely on every day. Any prolonged outage caused by a job action would jeopardize electricity supply to Ontario's industry and businesses, which could have a devastating impact and ripple effect on our province's economy.”

The legislature rose on Dec. 6 and was not scheduled to resume activity until February.

The union said Thursday it would hold a meeting Friday to prepare for “safe shut down” of generation facilities in the event of a strike.

“The main bargaining committee will be meeting on December 14th to initiate a notice to begin a 21-day ‘safe shut down’ period in preparation for shutting down power production. PWU members will continue to fulfill their responsibilities in compliance with all safety guidelines in preparation for job action.”