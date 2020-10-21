Premier Doug Ford, the province’s associate minister of mental health and addictions, and the associate minister of children and women’s issues are set to make an announcement in Toronto this afternoon.

The news conference, which will be held at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m., comes one day after the province confirmed it plans to remove the option of ranked ballots in municipal elections.

London, Ont. is the only municipality that has opted to use the system since the Municipal Elections Act was amended in 2016 to allow cities and towns to use ranked ballots.

Other municipalities, including Toronto, have been looking into the option and Mayor John Tory said Tuesday that he is disappointed in the province’s decision.

Mitzie Hunter, the Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood, accused the premier of quietly slipping “a nefarious measure” into the Supporting Ontario’s Recovery Act, new legislation aimed at shielding essential workers from additional liability associated with health measures surrounding the pandemic.

The province said the decision was made to make voting “consistent” for federal, provincial, and municipal elections.

“Now is not the time for municipalities to experiment with costly changes to how municipal elections are conducted,” Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark’s office said in a statement to CP24 on Tuesday.

“For 443 out of 444 municipalities, they will see no change. This proposal ensures that in 2022, elections for those municipalities will remain the same.”