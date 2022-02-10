Premier Doug Ford is pushing for new regulations that would speed up the pace of Ontario’s reopening plan, multiple sources tell CTV News Toronto.

The province is currently slated to lift capacity limits in indoor settings that require proof of vaccination as of Feb. 21 en route to removing all capacity limits by March 14.

However, there has been growing pressure from some local politicians to move up that timeline with Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown telling reporters on Wednesday that he believes there are “real consequences” to waiting.

Now sources tell CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello that Premier Doug Ford has personally asked that new regulations be drawn up to fast-track the reopening. The sources said cabinet could consider the matter as early as Friday but a spokesperson for the premier later clarified that no meeting has been scheduled for this week.

At this point it is unclear whether Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination requirements and mandatory mask order could be lifted as well, though Health Minister Christine Elliot seemed to suggest less than 24 hours ago that those measures would be kept in place for the foreseeable future.

“The trends are going in a good direction now but we can't sit back on our laurels and assume that it's going to always continue,” she said during a press conference on Wednesday morning. “Omicron is highly transmissible, we have the new variant BA.2 in some parts of Ontario as well and while it doesn't appear as if it's going to be more dangerous, it certainly appears to be more transmissible. So we still need to be very careful. We are not telling the people of Ontario that this is going to remain in place forever. But we're not in the clear just yet and so we need to continue to protect Ontarians and protect each other with the passports and with the masks at this point.”

Officials with the Ontario Science Advisory Table have previously warned that the reopening of businesses and the increased mobility of residents will likely result in a “rebound” in hospitalization rates under all but “the most favourable assumptions.”

But the sources tell CTV News Toronto that behind closed doors Ford has been expressing a desire to make a decision soon to move on from pandemic measures, even as some local officials continue to call for a more gradual approach.

“While we all want to go back to life as normal as soon as possible I am encouraging the province to continue with a cautious approach,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said during a briefing on Thursday morning. “I think we're on the right track and what's more important than opening before on a specific date is opening when the data and the health trends say it is safe to do so. I have advocated that this is the last lockdown on business that we should see during this pandemic and in order to ensure that we shouldn't rush things and put the gains that we have made at risk.”

News of plans to speed up the reopening plan comes after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said last week that it might be time to “reassess the value” of the vaccine passport system first introduced in September.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello