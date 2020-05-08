Premier Doug Ford told Ontarians Friday that job losses “weigh heavy” on his heart as new numbers hit home the severity of the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but still urged people to be hopeful.

Ontario’s unemployment rate currently sits at 11.3 per cent, just slightly better than the new national unemployment rate of 13 per cent released by Statistics Canada Friday.

In Toronto, the unemployment rate sits at 7.9 per cent.

“Today’s job numbers weigh heavy on my heart,” Ford said at a news conference Friday. “People have lost their jobs. They don’t know if they’ll make rent next month. They’re worried about making ends meet. We know people are struggling and today’s numbers hit close to home. These are more than just statistics.”

The grim numbers come the same day that the province begins to reopen some businesses. Garden centres and nurseries are being allowed to open today, as well as practice facilities for professional sports teams.

Hardware and safety supply stores will be allowed to open Saturday, while non-essential retail businesses with a street-facing entrance can reopen for curbside pickup Monday.

Businesses that are reopening must still follow public safety guidelines around social distancing, contactless payment and hand washing.

Like other regions, the province has struggled to balance the health disaster of the pandemic with the accompanying financial catastrophe.

Ontario has opted for a staged approach to reopening businesses and Ford tried to reassure people Friday that there is reason to be optimistic.

“We must keep fighting. We must keep going. You must support each other through these difficult times. Believe me, my friends, there’s a light at the end of this tunnel,” he said.

Provincial health officials are reporting 477 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, along with 63 more deaths.