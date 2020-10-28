Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement this afternoon alongside his ministers of municipal affairs, long-term care, education, and infrastructure.

The premier will return to Queen’s Park today for his daily COVID-19 briefing after heading to Brampton on Tuesday to announce that his government will be spending $116.5 million to create hundreds of new hospital beds to boost capacity in the health care system amid the pandemic.

The funding, Ford said, will go towards creating 766 new beds at 32 hospitals and alternate health care facilities across Ontario.

“As we did during the first wave and during the summer we are continuing to build surge capacity,” Ford said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Data from individual public health units and hospitals indicate that the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the province is now at least 348, a figure that has been steadily rising over the past month.

Toronto Public Health has indicated that while 63 per cent of the city’s intensive care beds are occupied, that number jumps up to 88 per cent when factoring in acute care beds.

Today’s announcement will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.