Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by his education minister and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown for an announcement in that city on Thursday afternoon.

The presence of Education Minister Stephen Lecce indicates the resumption of schools in September, something many parents, teachers and school boards have demanded more clarity on, will be part of the announcement.

Yesterday, Ford said the public should be open to unorthodox ideas to keep kids safe in September, such as holding class outdoors.

School boards have told the province that any resumption of full-time classes, five days per week, will cost them money they don't have.

In Toronto's public board, just a return to what was done last year, with enhancements such as providing personal protective equipment, will cost $44 million for the year, or 80 per cent of the budget increase the Ford government gave them this year.

To keep some or all elementary class sizes at 15 per room, the board said it would cost between $20 and $249 million to hire additional teachers.