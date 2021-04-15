A top Ontario health official says that “a variety of options” are being considered amid record-breaking COVID-19 case counts that have put the province in a “dire” position.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe made the comment during a briefing on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet met to discuss the current situation.

“We are taking the advice of the science table, Public Health Ontario and other experts around what evidence there is around potential effective measures that have not been taken yet, what changes that perhaps could be a benefit and looking at what other jurisdictions have done,” she said. “So I understand a variety of options are being considered. But the specifics are not available at this point. Once decisions are made, they will come out.”

The Ministry of Health reported a record 4,736 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, along with another 29 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections has risen by nearly 36 per cent over the last week alone and now stands at 4,200.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto earlier in the day, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said that he believes “everything should be on the table,” amid the surging numbers including “things like temporarily closing down certain parts of the economy or introducing a curfew.”

Yaffe said the government is working to prepare some “potential measures” given the rise in cases but warned that things will likely continue to worsen for at least a few weeks, given the lag in people with COVID-19 arriving in hospital.

She also said that people shouldn't view the situation in Ontario today as an indictment on the effectiveness of the stay-at-home order that went into effect last week.

“It is bad, it is very bad and we need to make it better but it could have been worse,” she said.

Curfew could be considered

The Quebec government has had a curfew in place in Montreal and Laval since the peak of the second wave in January but chose to extend it to 8 p.m. earlier this week, a decision that has been met with several nights of violent protests.

Asked about the idea at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones wouldn’t say whether a curfew could be implemented in Ontario but did express concern about the rioting in Montreal.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said that there is “no evidence” that a curfew would actually slow the transmission of COVID-19.

“There is no evidence that a curfew would help with the public health crisis we are facing. We do know that that a curfew would empower police to stop and question people for no reason,” Cara Zwibel, Director of Fundamental Freedoms for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said. “We should learn from Quebec's experiment with a curfew. There is no evidence it worked in driving down case numbers and what was supposed to be a four-week shock treatment has turned into three months with no end in sight. Let's not go down the same road.”

The province issued a stay-at-home order last week but case counts have continued to climb since then.

In an interview with CP24 earlier on Thursday Dr. Andrew Boozary, who is the executive director of social medicine at the University Health Network, said that the Ford government needs to be doing whatever it can right now to get vaccines out to the neighbourhoods that are “on fire.”

He said that there also continues to be a need for additional supports for essential workers, including paid sick days.

“What we decide not to do will continue to haunt us as it has over the last few weeks,” he warned.

Today’s cabinet meeting comes one day ahead of the release of new modelling, which could shed further light on the alarming path that the province is currently on.