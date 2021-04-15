Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is meeting today amid record-breaking COVID-19 case counts that have some calling for drastic action in order to protect Ontario’s health-care system.

The Ministry of Health reported a record 4,736 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, along with another 29 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections has risen by nearly 36 per cent over the last week alone and now stands at 4,200.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto on Thursday, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said that he believes “everything should be on the table,” including “things like temporarily closing down certain parts of the economy or introducing a curfew.”

Dr. Andrew Boozary, who is the executive director of social medicine at the University Health Network, also expressed concern with the situation during an interview with CP24 earlier on Thursday.

He said that the Ford government needs to be doing whatever it can right now to get vaccines out to the neighbourhoods that are “on fire,” while simultaneously supporting essential workers through needed initiatives that they have to date resisted, like paid sick days.

“What we decide not to do will continue to haunt us as it has over the last few weeks,” he warned.

The province issued a stay-at-home order last week but case counts have continued to climb.

Today’s cabinet meeting comes one day ahead of the release of new modelling, which could shed further light on the alarming path that the province is currently on.