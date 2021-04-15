The premier’s office is accusing both the Ontario NDP and Liberal parties of “spreading misinformation” and “politicizing the vaccine rollout” by calling into question the selection of “hot spot” postal codes that are being given priority access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week, the CBC published a story that analyzed data from various hot spot postal codes and found that some appeared to have been less impacted by COVID-19 than others that did not make the hot spot list.

Four of the five postal codes referenced in the story are in ridings represented by PC MPPs.

The Ford government immediately denied any political interference, maintaining that the postal codes were selected by non-partisan experts.

Earlier this week, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on the province’s auditor general to look into how the postal codes were selected.

“The government has not been transparent. And they haven’t clearly shown where their decision-making is coming from,” Horwath told CP24 on Wednesday.

“Postal codes showed up on that list as hot spots where they were nowhere near hot spots and then other postal code areas that certainly did justify being on that list were left out. We need to know why.”

In the statement released Thursday, the premier’s office said as part of the postal code selection process, experts looked at hospitalization and outbreak data as well as testing rates and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.

“For the past several days, the opposition has spread misinformation and dangerously politicized the province’s efforts to vaccinate 114 high-risk neighbourhoods. These hot spots were identified based on analysis conducted by the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, which relied on Public Health Ontario data and were confirmed by the non-partisan vaccine task force,” the statement read.

“This work applied an anti-racism lens to ensure Ontario protects vulnerable communities. Regions in the highest 20 per cent were identified as hot spot communities. Regions in the top 30 per cent that faced additional barriers, including sociodemographic ones, were also included.”

One of the postal codes that has attracted particular attention is K2V, a Kanata postal code that the CBC said had a lower hospitalization and death rate than some 300 postal codes not designated as hot spots.

The Ford government has spent the past several days defending its hot spot selection amid calls from the opposition for greater transparency.

“Since January, the K2V postal code in Ottawa had 44 per cent more cases per 10,000 than the provincial average,” the premier’s office said.

“As well, this postal code saw 25 percent more COVID-19 deaths. These indicators were considered in addition to the fact that this postal code’s sociodemographic data from the most recent census shows a racialized community of over 40 per cent.”

Bonnie Lysyk, the province’s auditor general, has not yet said whether she will review the government’s hot spot postal code designations.