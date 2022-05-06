All the parties know that the opening days of the election campaign are their first chance to make an impact. In a short election campaign, the importance of a quick, focused start with a strong, repeated message might help influence undecided voters. Just as important is the need to galvanize supporters to give them a reason to feel good about their party, maybe donate a few dollars and even volunteer to work on a campaign.

Usually, that energy and buzz come from how the leader connects with voters. In today’s political landscape, that means getting their seconds of “why vote for me” clips on the news channels and front pages. Using social media can also reinforce the themes the campaigns put together.

So what are a few of the takeaways from the first days of the Ontario election?

When it comes to staying on message, the Progressive Conservatives are far and away out in front of the NDP and the Liberals. It started with the tabling of the budget that referenced “getting the job done” almost 50 times. In each and every appearance, PC Leader Doug Ford strikes a positive tone promising again and again that he has a one-word answer for voters. Ford repeats his mantra that the Progressive Conservatives are the only party saying yes.

Ford is laser-focused on highways, transit and “getting it done for the people of Ontario.” For Ford, facts like ever-rising inflation, record-high gas prices at the pumps and skyrocketing housing costs have simple answers. Ford promises a tax cut for low-income Ontarians, promises a temporary tax cut on the price of gas and cutting red tape to allow developers to build more homes.

And then Ford gets right back on message that the Progressive Conservatives will “cut through the excuses” because it is “time to say yes.”

The NDP has to win 23 more seats to form the next government. To achieve that, the party needs to convince Progressive Conservative voters that Ford can’t deliver on his “feel good” message. During the first days of the campaign, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath promised an NDP government would “fix” the problems confronting Ontario.

It seemed that would be the catchphrase for the campaign. It is there on the front page of the party platform, “THEY BROKE IT, WE’LL FIX IT.” The promise was to fix health care, long-term care and education.

But in the course of the first week, the message shifted. In her media appearance on Friday morning, I didn’t hear much about fixing anything. Instead, Horwath promised she would put the people of Ontario first and charged Ford is only working for his “well-connected buddies.” She promised a vague housing proposal, one and half million new homes “for families, not speculators.”

If that sounds like something you’ve heard before, you have. The federal election campaign last fall featured similar mega housing start promises from all the parties, including the NDP. Six months after that election, the cost of owning a home in the GTHA just keeps going up.

On Friday afternoon in Brampton, Horwath did promise to “fix” health care but then borrowed the Ford line “to get things done” and build hospitals. All week the NDP message had none of the clarity delivered daily by Doug Ford.

Steven Del Duca is the leader who needs a clear message the most. He’s the leader Ontario doesn’t know. The Liberal “ask” of Ontario is to choose an unknown leader who now leads the party sent to the basement in the 2018 election. For this campaign, the party slogan is “The Choice is Yours.” But that slogan wasn’t backed up by the leader all week. Del Duca doesn’t stand in front of the microphone with any of the bravado of Doug Ford or the commitment of Andrea Horwath. Instead, he delivers the policy promise of the day in a laid-back, somewhat sombre tone. On Monday, it’s a buck-a-ride, Tuesday protecting the environment, Thursday and Friday education initiatives.

In this campaign, the one party that had to create energy, that had to rise to the top in the newscast clip parade, was the Liberal Party. It managed that on Monday with the one-dollar transit fare promise. But then, instead of putting the spotlight on the choice of a buck-a-ride or new highways, the campaign moved on to other far less ambitious policy promises.

On messaging, the Progressive Conservatives win week one. There’s not a lot of time for the NDP and Liberals to fine tune their pitches to voters.