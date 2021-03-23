Premier Doug Ford says his cabinet will meet Wednesday to consider possible allowances for personal care services and fitness establishments, as the warming weather draws people outdoors.

The provincial government announced on Friday that outdoor dining would be allowed to resume in grey lockdown areas, with proper COVID-19 health restrictions in place.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Ford was asked whether there might be further allowances made for businesses, such as hairdressers and fitness facilities, as the weather improves.

“These items are coming to cabinet tomorrow,” Ford said.

However he added that while he understands that the beautiful weather will draw people outdoors, there is still a strong need for vigilance to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I can't stress this enough,” Ford said. “Please, we have to be cautious.”

He said he is “absolutely” concerned “24-seven” about the third wave and the virus variants which are more contagious.

“So please, folks. Yes, it's great to get out and get fresh air, but we have to be vigilant. I can't, I just can't stress it enough, and make sure that we follow the protocols from the chief medical officer — mask, wash hands, keep it… six feet away.”

He said doing so is “critical” in order to avoid a more severe shutdown.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has grown to 1,667, up from 1,334 in the previous seven-day period.

Some infectious disease specialists have suggested that Ontario needs a strict three-week lockdown in order to curb the rising spread of infections.

“None of us want to go back to another lockdown, it'd be absolutely terrible,” Ford said. “We have to keep an eye on the numbers. We've got to keep an eye on them like a hawk.”

Personal care businesses and gyms have been shut down for months in Toronto and Peel as the hot-spot areas try to bring down case numbers so that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

Some of those businesses have told CP24 they are concerned that the prolonged shutdown of legitimate businesses has driven some people to the black market, where health safety measures might be shoddy or non-existent.

York Region health officials have reported at least one case of variant transmission associated with a person going into private homes to provide nail care services.

It is not clear how many cases have resulted from such activity in the GTA.

Fitness workers have also cited personal health and well-being as a reason to try ease restrictions on fitness businesses.