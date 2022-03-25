Premier Doug Ford says that he is “confident” that the healthcare system can withstand an uptick in COVID-19 transmission as the province continues to push forward with its plans to lift all remaining restrictions amid what could be the beginning of another wave of the pandemic.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Friday morning that Ontario appears to be “on the cusp of a spring wave” with wastewater surveillance data increasingly pointing to higher levels of virus spread in the community.

But during a press conference in Ottawa, Ford insisted that his government has no plans to reimpose public health measures at this time.

He also suggested that the Ontario government is still committed to lifting the remaining public health restrictions by the end of April, including the mask mandate that remains in place for high-risk settings.

“Let’s talk about that (imposing restrictions), if God forbid that ever happens, at that time. But we are prepared,” he said. “We have built up capacity, we can ramp up to 3,000 ICU beds and we have increased to 3,100 acute care beds. We have a great health team, great nurses, great docs and we have learned a tremendous amount over the last two years.”

It’s hard to determine how widely COVID-19 is spreading in the community, given the reduced access to government-funded PCR testing.

But positivity rates have been on the rise for several weeks and some epidemiologists, Bogoch included, have suggested that hospitalizations will soon begin to rise again as well.

“We are seeing an uptick in the wastewater surveillance and, you know, it would come to no one's surprise if days or a week or so later, we're going to see perhaps a bump in the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 related illness,” he told CP24 on Friday. “That is probably what we are going to see.”

Modelling had warned of smaller wave

Modelling released earlier this month warned that ICU admissions due to COVID-19 could increase by a third to 300 patients by May.

That, however, would still fall significantly short of the peaks reached in earlier waves of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has always warned that higher levels of virus transmission were likely as the province reopens.

Therefore, she said that the early signs of an uptick in cases “is not surprising to us at all” and is something that the province is prepared for.

“With the rates of immunity we have and the other drugs the anti viral drugs we have right now we are protected,” she said. “Dr. Moore did indicate several times that as we opened Ontario up we would see higher levels in the wastewater surveillance but we are confident that we have the capabilities in our hospitals to be able to take care of anyone who needs a hospital bed or needs to be in intensive care.”

There were 667 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, up six from yesterday and 54 from one week ago.

The number of people in intensive care fell by four to 161 on Friday.