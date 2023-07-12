Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated Wednesday that he will work with anyone to get things done, but said the stance of Toronto’s new mayor on the redevelopment of Ontario Place is “disappointing.”

The province is currently in the process of redeveloping the site into a large waterpark and spa for a long-term lease by Austrian company Therme and moving the Ontario Science Centre into some of the remaining space.

Olivia Chow officially became Toronto’s new mayor Wednesday after winning a hard-fought race with 101 other candidates two weeks earlier.

The issue of the Ontario Place redevelopment came up numerous times in the campaign and Chow has said repeatedly that the site should remain open to the public as a park rather than be privatized.

Some of the lands that would be required for the redevelopment are owned by the city.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra said last month that the province “will not let obstacles get in the way” of its plans for the site and a recent Draft Environmental Study said expropriation would be required if council does not agree to cede the city’s lands.

Asked about the matter last week, Chow said she’d like to sit down and talk to Ford about the plans and find another option, such as perhaps using part of Exhibition Place for the spa, but added that the city could fight expropriation in court if all negotiations fail.

"Expropriation is a blunt instrument and it takes time also. What we don't want is to waste a lot of money in court, but that is available," she said.

Asked about those comments Wednesday by a reporter at a conference of Canada’s premiers in Winnipeg, Ford said “the comments are disappointing” and that he has shown he can work collaboratively with municipal leaders who have been his political adversaries.

“I work with anyone. I’ve proved I'll work with anyone,” Ford said. “I have a great relationship with Andrea Horwath, former (Ontario) NDP leader, I have a great relationship with Steven Del Duca. They both ran against me and I just believe in working collaboratively together. We need housing in Toronto and the GTA and right across Ontario. We’ll build the 1.5 million homes. That's what we should be focusing on.”

Chow spoke generally during her declaration ceremony Wednesday about needing to work with the province and federal government on issues affecting the city, but did not specifically mention Ontario Place.

“We need a new deal for our city,” Chow said. “Toronto needs strong federal and provincial partners who recognize our city's crucial role in the economic and social life of our province and our country.”

She did in fact mention housing as one of her top priorities though.

Talking about a former refugee who came to Toronto and ended up founding a centre for African refugees in Toronto, Chow said other levels of government need to do their part as well.

“If she stood up to help, so much our prime minister. If Christopher stepped up to help, so much our premier,” Chow said. “So must all of us, making sure everyone in Toronto can have the dignity of a place to call home.”

Chow has said building more housing, particularly affordable housing, is one her top priorities for her first year in office.

The Ford government has also made building more housing a key priority, with the aim of building 1.5 million homes in the province by 2031, with the aim of building 285,000 of them in Toronto.

Ford actively campaigned against Chow during the mayoral byelection, supporting former police chief Mark Saunders and saying a Chow mayoralty would be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.

Since her win, both Chow and Ford have vowed to work together to find solutions for the city.