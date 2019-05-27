

Colin D'Mello , CTV News Toronto





Premier Doug Ford is backing down on nearly $180 million in cuts affecting the city of Toronto, after a weeks-long budget battle between City Hall and Queen’s Park.

Ford made the surprise announcement outside his Queen’s Park office Monday, alongside Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.

The two levels of government have been entangled in an escalating war of words over the cuts ever since Ford government’s April 11 budget.

The city says the cut in funding amounted to $177 million 2019 alone affecting vaccinations, child nutrition programs, subsidies for childcare spaces, and ambulance services.

Mayor John Tory complained, however, that the funding cuts had been applied retroactively months after the city had already passed its $13.47 billion budget. Toronto’s fiscal calendar is aligned with the yearly calendar while the province’s fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends March 31.

Tory launched a petition (https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/budget-finances/city-budget/stop-the-cuts/) demanding the cuts be reversed while also going door-to-door in PC MPP Robin Martin’s riding over the weekend to alert residents of the cuts.

It’s unclear what changed over the weekend that led to this decision.

On Friday, Clark was urging municipalities, including Toronto, to swallow the funding decrease by finding money in their budgets to the tune of one per cent.

“We need them to go back and look at ways that we can get that one cent,” Clark told CTV News Toronto on Friday. “I’m hoping that our municipalities will come and work with us and find that efficiency or decide to do something a little differently to get us those savings.”

London city council, which is facing $4 million in provincial cutbacks, was told to look at 700,000 unpaid parking tickets as a way to shore up its finances.

Ford has also offered cities and school boards a little over $7 million to pay for line-by-line audits to hunt for savings.

Today those municipalities were told to put away their red pens as the province reverses plans to retroactively cut their budgets.