

The Canadian Press





Ontario's premier says he will not use the notwithstanding clause after a court struck down a law that limits wages for public sector workers.

But Premier Doug Ford says his government still plans to appeal the ruling that was handed down earlier this week.

Ford says he found the decision “very interesting” and wants to “go through the process.”

A judge struck down Bill 124 on Monday, saying it was unconstitutional as it infringes on rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

Groups representing several hundred thousand public sector employees had challenged the constitutionality of the law passed in 2019, which capped wage increases at one per cent per year for public sector employees.

The province argued the law did not infringe constitutional rights, saying the charter only protects the process of bargaining, not the outcome, and said the bill was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.