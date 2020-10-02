The provincial government is implementing new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including a policy making it mandatory to wear a mask in any workspace or indoor setting in Ontario where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“We are expanding the masking policies already in place in many communities to the entire province,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Friday. “That means wearing a mask when shopping, when taking public transit, and when at work if you can't keep two meters between you and your colleagues.”

Ford also announced new regional measures imposing restrictions on restaurants, banquet halls and gyms in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa – the three regions that have seen the highest number of cases recently.

As of 12:01 Saturday, restaurants, bars and nightclubs in those regions can have no more than 100 customers at a time. They will also have to collect contact information from every diner or patron.

Toronto Public Health has already imposed a table capacity of six people and a venue capacity of no more than 75.

Banquet halls will have to limit capacity to 50 people per facility rather than 50 people per room, as is currently allowed, and there cannot be more than six people seated at a table.

At gyms and fitness centers, group exercise classes will be limited to 10 people and the facility must limit its overall capacity to 50 people or less.

“My friends, this is serious. We have to offer our full support in every power possible to help the healthcare sector fight the second wave,” Ford said.

The new policies comes amid a second wave of COVID-19 that has seen cases spike dramatically in recent weeks. On Friday morning, the province announced a record single-day increase of 732 new cases of the virus in Ontario. The new number beats a previous record of 700 cases that was set just days ago. Long waits have been reported at provincial testing centres recently and there have been reports that some centres have turned away walk-ins early in the day because they have already reached their testing capacity.

The province has so far resisted the idea of moving back to full shutdown phases, such as those imposed in the early months of the pandemic. However a surge in cases has resulted in calls from a number of groups, including the Ontario Hospital Association, to do so.

Provincial health officials have said that they would first try to target problem facilities and gatherings before imposing full shut down restrictions again.

The new measures come one day after the province announced new testing guidelines for students and children in daycare.

Children with a runny nose or a sore throat will no longer need to test negative for COVID-19 in order to return to school or daycare, under the new advice provided by the province.