Premier Doug Ford says the province will take over several of the province’s long-term care homes that have been hardest-hit by COVID-19, including five homes that were the subject of a damning report by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Ford also said the province will establish an independent commission to look into the handling of COVID-19 at the province’s long-term care homes.

Ford said the commission will get started in July and will be similar to the commission that examined SARS. He said it will be independent of the government.

More to come...