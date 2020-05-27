Ford says province will take over homes listed in military’s report
CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 7:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:08PM EDT
Premier Doug Ford says the province will take over several of the province’s long-term care homes that have been hardest-hit by COVID-19, including five homes that were the subject of a damning report by the Canadian Armed Forces.
Ford also said the province will establish an independent commission to look into the handling of COVID-19 at the province’s long-term care homes.
Ford said the commission will get started in July and will be similar to the commission that examined SARS. He said it will be independent of the government.
More to come...