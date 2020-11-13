Most of the GTHA will be designated as a red zone in the province’s tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions following a decision by the Ford government to lower the thresholds for moving regions into the more restrictive category.

Premier Doug Ford has announced that Halton, York and Hamilton will be joining Toronto and Peel in the red zone as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Peel was previously moved into the red zone last week amid a surge in cases there.

Toronto, meanwhile, is scheduled to enter the red zone at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, albeit with additional restrictions imposed by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

The addition of three more regions by next week comes after the Progressive Conservative government decided to lower the criteria for inclusion in each of the colour-coded tiers.

Whereas before it required that regions have a weekly incidence rate of 100 new cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate north of 10 per cent to be designated as red zones, it will now set the bar at a weekly incident rate of 40 new cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of more than 2.5 per cent.

The changes bring the criteria in line with what was first proposed as part of an earlier version of the framework that was obtained by CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

As part of the change, the province is also updating its advice to residents in red zones and is now urging them to only leave their homes for “essential reasons,” such as work, school and exercise.

“I know this will be difficult but we need to be clear about what is at stake. We are staring down the barrel of another lockdown and I will not hesitate for a second if we have to go further because our number one priority right now is getting these numbers down,” Ford said in making the announcement.

Ford had defended the framework as recently Thursday, telling reporters that he merely took the advice of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams in setting the indicators.

That, however, was before the release of new modelling which warned that the province could see 6,500 daily cases of COVID-19 by mid-December without new measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“The modelling that I see now is not the modelling that I saw nine days ago. Nine days, ten days ago what I saw was anywhere from 950 to 1200 cases,” Ford said on Friday. “I can assure you that if I saw 6,500 cases 10 days ago I wouldn’t be out here today saying what we are saying.”

Regions can still impose their own restrictions

The red category allows for indoor dining at bars and restaurants but with a strict capacity limit of 10 people indoors. It also limits capacity in gyms to 10 people inside and prohibits movie theatres from operating.

There is technically one additional category in the framework that is even more stringent – the grey “lockdown” category – but Williams said on Friday that works still needs to be done to determine what a lockdown at this point might look like and what would trigger it.

“The question is what would the lockdown consist of? Does it consist of closing certain aspects (of the economy) or all aspects? Does it consist of closing schools? What do you do with long-term care visitation?” he said. “It will not be a light decision at all. It is one that has to be weighed out.”

Ford has previously spoken of a need to ensure that there is “a balance” with public health restrictions that also keeps the health of the broader economy in mind.

But on Friday, he said that “everything is on the table,” including the possibility of an order to close non-essential businesses as was the case in the spring.

“When I get the green light and Dr. Williams says the (health) table has come back and they want a lockdown I will lockdown quicker than you can blink your eyes because my number one priority is to protect the safety of every single person in Ontario,” he said. “I won’t hesitate for a heartbeat to do it.”

It should be noted that while the framework lays out minimum restrictions, individual medical officers of health can still impose additional restrictions.

In Toronto, for example, de Villa has ordered the suspension of indoor dining at bars and restaurants for at least 28 days and has said that indoor fitness classes will not be allowed.