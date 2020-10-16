Premier Doug Ford's cabinet is set to meet this morning amid growing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in two GTA regions, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa have been placed in a modified version of Stage 2 for 28 days following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the three regions.

Indoor dining rooms, movie theatres, and fitness centres have been shuttered in the three virus hotspots due to the new restrictions, which came into effect on Saturday.

Despite a recent jump in new cases in both York and Halton regions, no new restrictions are in place in the two areas.

On Thursday, Ford indicated that York Region, which has seen a steady uptick in new cases over the past week, is “teetering” on the edge.

“We have a meeting, the minister and I, later this afternoon but yeah York is teetering right now,” he said. “They have been teetering for a little while so we just have to be careful.”

Ford stopped short of confirming if additional restrictions would soon be coming for York Region.

There were 127 new cases confirmed in York Region on Thursday, which was the third most in Ontario behind Toronto (239 cases) and Peel (136 cases).

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief minister of health, said Thursday that the province is concerned about both York and Halton Region, which saw 28 new cases on Thursday, seven higher than the previous day.

“I would say we are concerned particularly about York and Halton given the numbers that we are seeing. We are working very hard to bring forward recommendations to government as soon as possible for a decision regarding those areas,” she said.

Ford will be speaking at a 1 p.m. news conference in Mississauga today alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.